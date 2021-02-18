Unblinking a punt at 20/1 under Nailor

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out, I think Unblinking is worth an each-way bet at 20/1 in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Fontwell today (3.58).

This eight-year-old ran very well in a competitive class 3 affair at Cheltenham back in November 2018 when in the care of Nigel Twiston-Davies and finishing a 1 1/4 length second of 23 to Palmers Hill under Jordon Nailor off a mark of 105.

He then went one better to land a 14-runner class 3 affair at Warwick off the same rating, again under Nailor, when scoring easily by six lengths off 105.

Unblinking got put up to 119 for that taking success and failed to make the frame in seven subsequent starts over the obstacles.

He then moved to join Robert Bevis and was well beaten on his first start for 339 days in a class 4 at Leicester back in November.

However, there was much more to like about his run in a class 4 at Hereford last month when 26 length fifth of 15 to Apple Rock.

Unblinking was closing and yet to be asked a serious question when getting badly hampered by a faller four from home. He then got hampered again by a loose horse at the third last, after which he was allowed to come home in his own time.

It was an effort whcih caught the eye of the stewards and one which I thought showed that he retained ability.

So now dropped into class 5 company off an unchanged mark of 98, Unblinking looks weighted to run a huge race if building on it.

It’s also very interesting that his new connections have now booked Nailor, who takes off a handy 3lb with his claim, to partner him for the first time since coming into their care.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Unblinking (20/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)