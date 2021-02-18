Sun weighted to shine at Sandown

Having been eased further in the weights on the back of two solid efforts, Highest Sun is a strong fancy at 7/2 now dropped back in class in the 3m handicap chase on today’s card at Sandown (4.15).

This Colin Tizzard trained seven-year-old was a useful hurdler who posted an eye-catching effort on his chase debut at Newbury 14 months ago when keeping on nicely from off the pace to finish a not knocked about 4 1/4 lengths third of six to Champ.

The winner is a very smart sort who went on to the the RSA at the Cheltenham Festival to be rated 165. The runner-up Drashel Dasher went on to score off an official rating of 145, whilst fourth home Beakstown – who finished six lengths behind the selection – ran well at the Cheltenham Festival when fifth of 20 to Imperial Aura off a mark of 139.

That gives the form a strong look and Highest Sun backed that up with a solid three length runner-up to Pym at Ascot, where he stuck to the task well having pulled too hard in the early stages.

He then gained a deserved success in a match around Plumpton when making all and jumping well to score unchallenged by 4 1/2 lengths from Diablo De Rouhet off an official rating of 142.

Highest Sun was also far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when seventh to Imperial Aura in the aforementioned class 1 Listed contest at the Cheltenham Festival off 140.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 133 in this class 3 affair having shaped well in his last two starts in competitive class 2 contests.

In the first of those over 2m 6f at Newbury he finished a 12 1/2 length fourth of 16 to Cap Du Nord off 3lb higher.

Highest Sun backed that up with a solid 7 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Sam’s Adventure in the 3m 1f Tommy Whittle at Haydock off 134.

The form of those races looks strong in relation to this lower grade affair and Highest Sunhas won twice and been placed on two occasions from eight starts in the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Highest Sun (7/2 bet365, BoyleSports, 888sport – BOG))