Unibet Premier League: Van Gerwen & Price take Play-Off race to the wire

Five players will be fighting for three Play-Off places in today’s final league night of the Unibet Premier League after Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price kept their hopes alive on Friday in Milton Keynes.

The penultimate night of league phase action saw the battle for places in the top four continue, as Van Gerwen defeated his old rival Gary Anderson 8-6.

World number one Van Gerwen had won two just of his last seven games and was under pressure to pick up a result, but fought hard to come out on top in the battle of former Premier League champions with a 103 average.

The Dutchman, pictured, took a 5-2 lead before Anderson reeled off four successive legs to lead 6-5.

Defeat for Van Gerwen would have put a severe dent in his Play-Off chances, but the world number one produced the best possible reaction by winning the final three legs to claim a crucial win.

Anderson stays second in the table, while Van Gerwen remains outside the Play-Offs in fifth on leg-difference behind Nathan Aspinall.

“I had to work really hard for it but I think Gary got away with six legs because I missed so many darts at my doubles early doors, and I can only blame myself,” said Van Gerwen, who has topped the league phase for the past seven seasons.

“I could have won much easier but I had to keep my cool. At six-all the pressure is really on you and I’m happy with the two points.

“I think it was my best performance in the last two weeks, but Gary is the perfect opponent for me.

“I need to make sure I win my own game tomorrow and we’ll see what happens. I’ve still got a chance and that was the most important thing today – I’m still hanging in there and there is still hope.

“It’s tough but I know what I have to do. It’s still open for everyone to qualify so you have to make sure you do the right things at the right moments.”

Price picked up a well-earned point from his high-quality battle with Michael Smith to stay in sixth place, but is within two points of the top four and could still sneak into the Play-Offs if he defeats Anderson and both Aspinall and Van Gerwen lose.

The Welshman averaged 103.76 to Smith’s 102.5 in a game which saw 14 180s thrown as Price held his nerve in the final leg of the contest to draw for a fifth time in the season.

“I was always chasing Michael and it was a difficult game but it was enjoyable,” said Price, who also missed double 12 for a nine-darter and took out a 164 finish. “Michael was hitting 180s for fun but I kept my cool and I’m proud of myself.

“I didn’t want to be making up the numbers tomorrow and I’m still in the running. I’ve always played it down but I want to get to the finals and win this tournament.

“I still want to stay in – I have to rely on other results but I’m playing a bit better and I’m full of confidence. I need to bring my A-game if I want to get anything against Gary.”

Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall both claimed vital wins to stay ahead of Van Gerwen and Price in the Play-Off spots.

Wright cemented his place in third with an 8-6 win over Glen Durrant, bringing the league leader’s ten-match unbeaten run to an end.

The first six legs all went with throw before Wright hit double 12 to land what turned out to be the game’s only break of throw.

Durrant, who fought back to draw three of his last four matches, took the contest the distance but there was to be no escape this time for the three-time Lakeside Champion.

Wright held his nerve to pin a last dart double one – with Durrant was waiting on 112 – to claim a crucial two points in his bid for a first appearance in the Play-Offs since 2017.

“I needed the win because the pressure was on, and it was two important points,” said Wright.

“I’ve shown everyone that I can win ugly as well. I felt really good and I don’t know what happened on stage – neither of us were at our best and I got away with it.

“Glen’s qualified and it must have been hard for him tonight but it means a lot if I can get into the Play-Offs.”

Aspinall took a big step towards the Play-Offs in his debut campaign with a hard-fought 8-5 victory over Daryl Gurney.

Aspinall raced into a 3-0 lead but soon found himself trailing 5-4 to Gurney, who once again produced a determined performance despite being mathematically unable to reach the top four.

However, Aspinall regrouped, hitting his fourth and fifth 180s and a 100 finish as he reeled off four straight legs to pick up a vital two points and stay fourth.

“Tonight was the most nervous I’ve ever been before a match so I’m proud of how I handled myself,” said an emotional Aspinall.

“I believe I belong on that stage and I want to show it every time I’m up there.

“I just want to get in that top four and I want to win this tournament. Some people might say I want it all too quick.”I don’t make things easy for myself though. It would be nice to start winning games more comfortably.”

Saturday will see the league phase conclude with the final four matches of the campaign, as Price takes on Anderson in the opener.

Van Gerwen then takes on Gurney, before Wright faces Smith and Aspinall plays Durrant in the final game of the night.

Live coverage of Unibet Premier League Night 16 will be shown on Sky Sports, as well as through the PDC’s international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN and for PDCTV Rest of the World Subscribers.

Unibet Premier League Night 15

Friday September 4

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Nathan Aspinall 8-5 Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright 8-6 Glen Durrant

Michael van Gerwen 8-6 Gary Anderson

Michael Smith 7-7 Gerwyn Price

Night 16

Saturday September 5 (1900 BST)

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall v Glen Durrant