Well-weighted Mikmak primed for huge run at Haydock

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out, the mud-loving Mikmak looks to have lots going form him in the 1m handicap at Haydock today (4.35).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old won twice in 2018, landing a class 4 handicap at Ripon off a rating of 77 and a competitive 17-runner class 3 affair at Thirsk when beating Borodin by 2 1/2 lengths off 80.

He also ran very well when a neck second to Waarif at Ripon off 87 and when a fine 2 3/4 lengths third of 16 to stable companion Just Hiss off a mark of 87.

Mikmak the resumed winning ways at over this course and distance 12 months ago on heavy ground at when scoring by a neck off 82.

He was the far from disgraced when fourth to Ibraz at Ripon off 87 and is now able to race off 78 – 4lbs lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a major player at the weights and he comes into this on the back of an eye-catching effort an Ripon when caught to far back before staying on 8 1/4 length third of eight to Delph Crescent without being unduly knocked about.

That run suggested his time was near, so now back on a testing surface which holds now fears everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mikmak (6/1 bet365 – BOG)