Vintage Brut too well-treated to ignore at Chester

Having posted an improved effort last time out and been eased further in the weights, Vintage Brut looks too well-treated to ignore and worth a wager at 10/1 in the 4.25 at Chester today.

This Tim Easterby trained four-year-old had some smart form to his name as a juvenile when winning three times.

The last of those came in a Listed contest on soft ground at York where he only had to be ridden out to readily beat Dave Dexter by 4 1/2 lengths off an official rating of 101.

Vintage Brut got put up to 109 for that easy success and although he failed to trouble the judge in six starts last season he wasn’t disgraced on a couple of occasions, including over this course and distance when a keeping on 5 3/4 lengths fifth of 10 to Major Jumbo in Listed contest off 105.

He is now able to race off a career-low rating of just 86 having been dropped 13lb following just three runs this season.

It makes him incredibly well-handicapped and after being well-beaten in his first two outings Vintage Brut took a step back in the right direction last time out at Ripon when a five length ninth of 12 to Citroen Major.

He was awkwardly away that day an nearly unseated Silvester De Sousa, but showed good speed to track the leading pair until weakening a furlong from home.

In the circumstances, Vintage Brut ran a decent race and if building on that he looks weighted to run a huge race here on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Vintage Brut (10/1 William Hill – paying 4 places)