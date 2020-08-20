Danzan worth siding with at 8s

Danzan ran a blinder when runner-up last time out and off just a couple of pounds higher makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 6f handicap at Chester today (6.30).

This five-year-old was a three time winner when trained and Andrew Balding and rated as high as 107.

He was far from disgraced on his final start last season when fourth of six in a class 2 conditions’ contest at Kempton off 92 after which he moved to join Tim Easterby.

After shaping as if badly needing his first two starts for his new handler, Danzan posted an improved effort when keeping on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 1 1/4 length fourth of 11 to Aljari at Newcastle.

He then looked and unlucky loser at Hamilton at the beginning of this month when denied a clear run at a crucial stage before finishing off strongly and going down by just a short-head to Zig Zag Ziggy off 85.

The third home Edgewood has come out and won since to give the form a boost and a 2lb rise in the weights for Danzan looks more than fair given that he would have won granted a clear passage in my opinion.

He remains potentially very well-treated on the pick of his form off a revised rating of 87, handles underfoot conditions and appeals as the type that ahs more to offer for a yard going well at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Danzan (8/1 bet365 – BOG)