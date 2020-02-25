Visibility terrific value in Lingfield opener

Having caught the eye last time out, I think Visibility is terrific value at 5/1 in the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Lingfield (2.30).

That came on handicap debut over this course and distance 24 days ago where the Martyn Meade trained three-year-old finsihed a 1 1/4 length fourth of nine to Goddess Of Fire off an opening mark of 69 having been semt off a well-backed 5/2 favourite.

Nothing went right fro the start as Visibility got bumped shortly after the stalls opened, forcing Ben Curtis to hold him up off the pace.

He was then forced to make a move out wide three from home and kept on really well to be nearest at the finish.

It was a fine effort given how the race panned out and he now meets the winner on 5lb better terms. Visibility is also 2lb better off with the runner-up Believe In Me who is favourite for this at around the 7/4 mark.

That doesn’t make sense to me and I thought Visibility would actually be right at the head of the betting for this, and even the market leader. His current odds of 5/1, therefore, look far too big in my eyes.

Visibility also has the beating of Glorious Caesar on the line through Utopian Lad, so there is nothing not to like about his chances in this off an unchanged mark.

Other pluses are that Tom Marquand also now partners Visibility for the first time, the yard has been in decent nick of late, and he Visibility remains unexposed and open to plenty of progression after just four starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pys win Visibility (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)