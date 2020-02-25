The Jean Genie worth a go at 10s

The Jean Genie has a good record at Lingfield and looks worth a punt at a tempting 10/1 in the 3.00 there today.

This Will Stone trained six-year-old mare has won once and been placed twice in four spins at the Surrey venue.

The win came over the 1m 2f trip of this last April where The Jean Genie bolted up by 4 1/2 lengths off a mark of 71. She went on to follow-up at Brighton off 78.

The Jean Genie has run well to make the frame in five of her subsequent outings, including over course and distance two starts back when getting headed deep inside the last and beaten just a length by Just The Man in a class 3 off 82.

Sky Defender, who came last in seventh, has won twuce since so that gives the form a decent look in relation to this lower gradr class 4 affair.

The Jean Genie is able to race in it off 1lb lower (81), so a repeat makes her a player in this at the weights on the pick of her form in my book.

Hollie Doyle, who rode her that day, is also now back in the plave following an underwhelming effort last time out under Adam Kirby and has hit the frame on four occassions in seven starts aboard The Jean Genie.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Jean Genie (10/1 bet365 – BOG)