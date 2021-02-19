Vision Du Puy looks potentially thrown-in at Kelso

Vision Du Puy hasn’t been at her best in her last two starts, but if bouncing back looks potentially thrown-in at the weights in the 2m handicap hurdle at Kelso today (3.20).

This six-year-old mare ran out the ready winner of a 14-runner newcomers hurdle at Auteuil back in October 2018 after which she was bought by JP McManus and sent to join Dan Skelton.

Vision Du Puy then scored in good style for her new connections when running out the ready winner of a five-runner affair at Perth when beating Eden D’arc by 2 3/4 lengths.

That taking success saw her pitched into Listed company and she ran with real credit when a 4 1/4 length third of eight to the then 142-rated Lady Buttons at Wetherby.

She finished just 2 1/2 lengths behind the runner-up Indefatigable who went on to land last year’s Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 145 and finished third in a Listed affair at Kempton on her penultimate outing off a rating of 151.

Vision Du Puy also pulled 17 lengths clear of the fourth home, so that gives the form a rock solid look in relation to this class 3 affair and makes her current mark of 126 look very exploitable.

She is also a rare raider at the track for the in-form Skelton, who has saddled two winners and one placed from just eight runners at the Scottish Borders venue, and this is a race that lacks any real strength in depth.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Vision Du Puy (3/1 Unibet, 888sport – BOG)