Lots to like about Renardeau at Lingfield

In the 1m 4f handicap at Lingfield today (3.00), Renardeau makes plenty of appeal at 5/1 now dropped back in class off his last winning mark.

Trained by Ali Stronge, this five-year-old has a fine record over course and distance having won three times and been placed once in six starts.

The last of those successes came in March of last year where he was forced wide when coming from off the pace before staying on strongly to beat Giving Glances by 3/4 of a length in a class 4 off a mark of 79.

Renardeau backed that up with a solid length second in a class 3, again over course and distance off 84 and also ran well in that grade at Kempton back in November when third off 80.

He comes into this on the back of a decent fourth of five to Pirate King in muddlingly run class 3 over course and distance when keeping on to be beaten just over three lengths and is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off an unchanged rating of 79.

It makes Renardeau a key player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form now partnered by the in-form Richard Kingscote for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Renardeau (5/1 Unibet – BOG)