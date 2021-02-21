Vive Le Roi a 25/1 each-way play at Newbury

In the 3m handicap hurdle at Newbury today (1.50), Vive Le Roi looks weighted to run a big race and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 25/1.

This Tony Carroll trained 10-year-old won three times in 2018. The last of those successes came over this course and distance where he beat Rockpoint by 1/2 a length in a 12-runner class 2 affair off a mark of 128.

Vive Le Roi hasn’t got his head in front since but has posted some solid efforts in defeat, including when a length third of 18 to Champers On Ice over course and distance back in November 2019 off 136.

He backed that up with a solid second to Burrows Edge in last year’s Listed 2m 5f Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle off 137 and is now able to race in this class 2 off a reduced rating of 130.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form an Vive Le Roi comes into this on the back of three decent efforts this season.

In the last of those at Cheltenham he pressed the leader until weakening late on to finish an 8 1/4 length fifth of 12 to Come On Teddy in a race which had a strong look to it.

Vive Le Roi should now be spot on to do himself justice and the return to this venue, where he has won once and been placed once in three starts, is an obvious plus.

So with five places on offer, he looks overpriced in my eyes and well worth an each-way interest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Vive Le Roi (25/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)