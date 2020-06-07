Trainer Ed Walker has a good record at Haydock and Bucephalus is taken to further enhance it with victory in the 1m 2f handicap there today (1.30).

The Lambourn handler has a 50 per cent sterije rat at the Merseyside venue in the past 12 months having saddled six winners and a place from 12 runners which resulted in a profit of just over £40 to a £1 level stake.

In Bucephalus he has a colt whon shaped with plenty of promise in two runs as a juvenile last season and looks the tupe to improve as a three-year-old now going down the handicap route.

In the first of those over 1m at York, he was held-up in the early shages befire staying on well under tendr handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over two lengths when fourth of 11 to Sword Beach.

The runner-uo Arch Moon is now rated 83 whilst the third home Yoshimi, who finished just a length in front of the selection, is rated 85.

Bucephalus backed that up with a solid sixth of 14 to First View over 1m at Kempton when keeping on to be baeten 3 1/4 lengths.

The step up to qm 2f looks sure to suit judged on both those runs and I think an opening handicap of 80 looks exploitable.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bucephalus (6/1 bet365 – BOG)