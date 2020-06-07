Baltic Baron the Newmarket bet at 14/1

In the 1m handicap at Newmarket today (4.10), Baltic Baron appeals as an each-way punt at 14/1.

This ex-French trained five-year-old posted some solid efforts last season when joining David O’Meara without getting his head in front.

They include when a cracking fifth of 20 the the progressive Beat Le Bon in the ultra-competitive Golden Mile Handicap at Glorious Goodwood off a mark off 97.

After being held-up well off the pace, Baltic Baron was denied a clear run when making a move between horses a furlong from home.

He then had to be switched right to see daylight and then kept on strongly all the way to the line to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over three lengths.

I thiughr he would have gone close granted a clear passage and the form of the raec looks strong in relation to this same grade but weaker looking class 2 affair.

Baltic Baron went on to be beaten just 1/2 a length when last of three at Doncaster and was far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign here when 14th of 30 to Lord North in the Cambridgeshire – running off 98 on both occasions.

He is now able to race off 97, the same as his fine effort at Goodwood, and a repeat of that runwould see him bag in the mix.

Baltic Baron also has a good record gresh, so I thibk has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Baltic Baron (14/1 bet365 – BOG)