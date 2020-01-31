War Princess worth siding with at 20/1 on handicap debut

Now stepped up in trip on handicap debut, War Princess looks worth and each-way punt at 20/1 in the 4.20 at Lingfield today.

This Alan King trained four-year-old filly shaped with plenty of promise on racecourse debut at Windsor last June when third of 10 to Assembled over 1m.

After getting upset in the stalls, War Princess was slowly away but then kept on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beaten four lengths.

The winner went on to run well in a class 5 handicap at Newmarket when third off 76, whilst the runner-up Jack D’or finished third next time up in a class 5 at Kempton on handicap debut off 75 and has since won a 12-runner maiden at the same venue.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 6 affair and suggest an opening handicaap mark of 62 for War Princess is exploitable.

She also comes into this on the back of two quick runs in December, and shaped a bit better than the bare result in the last of those over 1m at Lingfield when racing out wide until fading to finish a 5 3/4 length sixth of nine to Emraan.

War Princess shaped as if needing the run, so with those two spins under her belt she now be fully tuned to do herself justice.

She has clearly been brought alog with handicaps in mind, and judged on her run at Windsor the step up to 1m 2f should suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way War Princess (20/1 Sky Bet – BOG)