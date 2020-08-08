War weighted for Glory at Haydock

Having been eased further in the weights, War Glory looks potentially thrown-in in the 7f handicap at Haydock today (3.50) and rates the best bet on the card.

This Richard Hannon trained seven-year-old is an eight time winner. Seven of those have come on the all-weather, with the last in a class 2 at Lingfield in October when scoring by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 103.

All four of his starts this year have been on the turf and he ran well in the first of those at Royal Ascot when a sixth length eighth of 23 to Motakhayyel in the class 2 Buckingham Palace off 96.

War Glory also comes into this having caught the eye last time out when finishing off strongly to be nearest at the finish when a 3 3/4 length fourth of 12 to River Nymph in a class 3 off 88.

That was a big step back in the right direction and War Glory is now able to race in this same grade affair off 86.

It is his lowest rating in over four years and makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form and simply too well-treated to ignore here in a race which should be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win War Glory (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)