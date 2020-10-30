War Whisper weighted to go well in Newcastle sprint

Having been eased further in the weights, I think War Whisper looks worth a wager at 14/1 in the 5f handicap at Newcastle today (5.45).

This Paul Midgley trained seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since landing a class 4 contest over the trip of this at Carlisle back in July 2018 when scoring by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 78.

He went on to be placed in the same grade two starts later at Musselbrugh off 83 and also posted a number of solid efforts to finish in the frame last season, including when runner-up in a class 3 at Musselburgh off 82.

War Whisper also ran very well over this course and distance back in March when a 1/2 length runner-up in a class 3 off 77.

He is now able to race off a career-low of 68 and that gives him a huge shout at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 5 affair.

War Whisper also comes into his on the back of two decent efforts at this venue. He was denied a clear run in the first of those over the 5f trip of this when a 1/4 length sixth of 11 to Burnham off 71.

He then kept on late last time out over 6f when sixth of 13 to Ghathanfar and now drops back to 5f over which all his three career successes have come.

He also has a 28 per cent strike rate in the grade, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way War Whisper (14/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 4 places)