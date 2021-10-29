WE added a BIG NAME to our ROSTER this week

Chris Fishgold has signed up to fight for BKB™ and makes his debut for us next month.

He’s matched with John Doody on BKB 23 that goes ahead at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 20.

Only a handful of Brits have fought in UFC – and Chris is one of them.

You may remember him going toe to toe with Calvin Kattar on his UFC debut.

Kattar was a striking specialist with five straight knockouts on his record – and Chris stood and slugged with him.

He was getting the better of it as well until Kattar hit him behind the head, robbing Chris of his balance.

That goes down as one of the best first rounds I’ve seen in UFC and Chris is now looking to excite BKB™ fans as well.

John has been fighting for years – he first fought for us back in 2016 – and I’m sure this is his biggest fight yet.

As with all the fighters on our roster, John doesn’t turn down fights and he didn’t think twice when offered the chance to chin a former UFC fighter!

Chris accepts he’s conceding experience, but believes that in BKB, experience and skills only take you so far and that it comes down to who’s the toughest.

Chris reckons that will be him.

Fishgold-Doody is just one of many good fights on BKB 23 that features world-title action when Daniel Lerwell defends his super-middleweight belt against Anthony Holmes, along with the grudge match between Carl Hobley and Eric Olsen.

They fight for the vacant world cruiserweight championship.

I can’t wait!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown