I’m On The Fiddle Once Again

Once more into the breach my friends as I am a huge fan of Fiddlerontheroof– and have backed him every time he ran over fences, meaning I have lost my money on no less than six times so far.

The Tizzards still believe they have a Gold Cup horse on their hands, and will have been working all summer to make sure he is back to his very best form this season, and if they haven’t lost the faith, why would I?

His best efforts include a second to Monkfish in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival, and I feel a repeat of that may well be enough to see off these and I for one am surprised he isn’t even forecast to go off favourite.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fiddlerontheroof 2.00pm Carlisle 4/1 Sky Bet, 888sport, and others.