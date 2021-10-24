We Can All Dream

Over to the all-weather this evening for our second suggestion of the day, when Rich Dream is a fancy to go well in the 6.10pm over the mile.

Last time out the son of Make believe was beaten less than four lengths in a better race at Hamilton when weakening late on over a furlong further, and with first-time cheekpieces on to sharpen him up, a return to a mile, and a drop in class off 1l lower, he has to have a decent chance at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rich Dream 6.10pm Newcastle 100/30 Paddy Power, William Hill, and most bookmakers