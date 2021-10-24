In With A Chance – Not Kidding

No-one ever looks for short prices or long prices in this game, its more about value for money, and in the 4.50pm I am hoping for a big run at a decent price from The Cincinnati Kid on only his second start for the very shrewd and more than capable Henry Daly.

Previously with Alan King and a winner over a mile and three-quarters on the flat for Richard Hannon, he was a one-paced fourth over shorter at Stratford on his only start for his new connections, but he looks to be crying out for a step up to this sort of trip. If that assumption is correct then a mark of 102 may be on the generous side for his handicap debut over hurdles and he should go well this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Cincinnati Kid 4.50pm Chepstow 8/1 Paddy Ppower, Bet Victor and others