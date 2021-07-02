Paul Stredder announced on social media that has retired from fighting.

Paul competed for 23 years, starting out in local working men’s clubs as a teenage amateur boxer and going on to fight until WE said goodbye to one of our fighters this week.

Paul competed for 23 years, starting out in local working men’s clubs as a teenage amateur boxer and going on to fight unlicensed and then with us at BKB™.

Paul says the highlight of his lengthy ring career was his fights on our shows at the O2 Arena and he always gave his all.

Paul was the sort of character we want on our shows. He was an honest tough man who didn’t want to pick and choose his opponents. He just got in there and fought whoever was put in front of him.

I’m glad that we at BKB™are able to give fighters like Paul such a great platform to perform on.

There were crowds of 3,000 there when he fought and many, many more were watching on their televisions around the world.

Paul was grateful of the opportunity BKB™ gave him and was always a pleasure to work with.

He is welcome at our future shows. We would be glad to see him.

