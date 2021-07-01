Celebrity Boxing hits the UK

Boxstar Promotions, Launches October 2, 2021, at Manchester’s AO Arena

Celebrity Boxing has been hitting the news on a global scale of late, with many high-profile public figures making their way into the boxing ring to try their hand at the noble art.

Boxstar, have announced their inaugural event on October 2nd at Manchester’s AO Arena in what is set to be a star-studded lineup.

Boxstar founder Darren Lamb, a native himself of Manchester, discussed the concept behind the October 2 event.

Lamb stated, “This event is going to be something special, it’s like nothing anybody has seen before when it comes to crossing over celebrities into boxing. We are going to do a ten-week reality TV show prior to the event, so viewers at home can see what’s going on in the day-to-day lives of the celebrities in their training camps before competing on October 2.

We have invested a 7 figure sum into our own platform it’s Netflix subscription-style service via our partner Vimeo, which will give you daily insights into everything you want to see in the lead-up to the event as well as the big night live direct to your favourite devices.

With Chris Kamara presenting the evening our line up is already mouth watering for fans with more big names to be announced in the coming days…

Mark “Bez’ Berry – Happy Mondays

Clayton Blackmore – Ex Manchester United footballer

Lee Ryan – Blue

Timothy Bradbury Tiny Tim – Comedian

Leanne Brown – Ex Housewives of Cheshire

Rachel Lugo – Housewives of Cheshire

Tom Zanetti – International DJ & Reality TV star

Jake Quickenden – X factor & reality TV star

Luke Mabbot – Love Island

All facing off against each other in contests that could be a bit tasty before fight night, I personally can’t wait for it, it’s going to be great television.

“The AO Arena has been an epicenter of British boxing for years and years. I grew up going to the boxing at the AO Arena, watching the likes of Ricky Hatton, Prince Naseem Hamed, and in later years the likes of Anthony Crolla and David Haye. To be able to bring a big night of fun fights to the AO Arena in Manchester is something I’ve always wanted to do, and Boxstar can guarantee an amazing night whether you’re lucky enough to be there live or watching from home because this is going to be a very entertaining product.”

Lamb continued, as he revealed the ring announcer for the October 2 extravaganza. “I’m delighted to announce that we have legendary MC Michael Buffer will be Master of Ceremonies on the night. a top-quality production and an all-around action-packed night of entertainment.”

TICKETS GO ON SALE 2ND JULY AT 11AM EXCLUSIVELY ON TICKETMASTER – https://tinyurl.com/BoxstarUK Attachments area