Well-weighted Arzaak appeals at Lingfield

Having become dangerously well-treated, Arzaak makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 2.25 at Lingfield today.

This five-year-old is a course and distance winner in a class 4 off 78 who was last victorious in the same grade at Southwell back in November 2018 when scoring by a short-head – again off 78.

He then moved from Chris Dwyer to join Charlie Wallis, and has run well on a couple of occasions in 13 starts for his new handler.

They incloude when third at Brighton back in September off 64 and a 1 3/4 length runner-up to Young Tiger three starts back at Southwell off 61.

Arzaak is now abel to race in this class 6 off a career-low of just 59, a massive 19lb lower than when last successful.

It makes him a huge player at the weights of on a going day and his six starts in the grade have resulted in a win and two places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Arzaak (6/1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes – BOG)