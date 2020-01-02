Kyllachy Gala worth a go at 15/2

Kyllachy Gala shaped better than the bare result alst time out and at looks decent value at 15/2 in the 2.55 at Lingfield today.

That run came at Kempton where he was chasing the leaders wehn denied a clear run a furlong from home. When switched he then kept on to finish a 2 1/4 length fifth of of 11 to City Tour.

Kyllachy Gala has since beeen dropped a pund and is able to race in this same grade class 4 affair off 82.

That is 2lb higher than when scoring in good style at Kempton three starts back over the 1m 4f trip of this where after being ridden to lead at the furlong marker he kept on strongly to readily hold He’s Amazing by 1 3/4 lengths.

I though he scored with more in hand than the winning margin suggests, so his current mark looks exploitable.

Indeed, his previous win had come off 97 when beating Pactolus by a neck in a class 2 at Kempton.

.

He backed that up with a solid third at Chelmsford off 99, so is clearly still well-weighted on the pick of his form.

His handler Marco Botti is also in good form at present having saddled four winners from his last 10 runners, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kyllachy Gala (15/2 BetVictor, Ladbrokes – BOG)