Well-weighted Didtheyleaveuoutto taken to cash-in on class drop

Now dropped in class having undergone a wind-op, Didtheyleaveuoutto makes plenty of appeal in the 3.05 at Huntingdon today.

This Nick Gifford trained seven-year-old looked an exciting prospect when winning his first two starts in bumpers, including a Listed contest at Ascot.

He was also far from disgraced when 10th of 23 to Relegate in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and there was lost to like about his debut win over hurdles at Fakenham where he travelled well and only had to be driven out to assert close home to beat Starjac by a neck and was value for more than the winning margin.

Didtheyleaveuoutto then showed a really willing attitude to follow-up in a seven-runner class 2 contest at Ascot when running only strongly to het the better of Thomas Darby by a head.

Given that the runner-up went on to finish a fine second to Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and won a hot Grade 3 contest last time out at Adscot off a rating of 151 it gives the form a solid look.

Although he failed to shine in his hat-trick bid lat Kempton when a 14 lengths fifth of six to Mister Fisher that was a muddlingly run affair – which has worked out quite well – and he was then far from disgraced when ninth of 14 to Al Dancer in the Betfair Hurdle at Ascot off 139.

Didtheyleaveuoutto was also sent off a well-backed 6/1 shot on seasonal reappearance in a competitive Listed handicap hurdle at Ascot where he made headway from the raer before weakening two from home to finish 10th of 16 to Gumball off 135.

That was not the first time that he had failed to see out a race – suggesting that he could have a breating problem – so it’s very interesting that hs has undergone wind surgery.

If that has done the trick then Didtheyleaveuoutto, who has since been dropped another 3lb and is now able to race off a career-low mark of 132, looks potentially thrown-in at the weights in this class 2 affair in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Didtheyleaveuoutto (4/1 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)