Tim Rocco handicapped to strike at Donny

Now returned to a sounder surface, Tim Rocco looks worth a wager at 8/1 to cash-in on a drop in the weights and class in the 4.40 at Doncsater today.

This Oliver Greenall trained eight-year-old landed back-to-back class 4 handicaps last spring, scoring easily by 5 lengths over this course and distance off 107 on good ground before only having to be driven out to follow-up by 3 lengths at Newcastle.

He then got put up to 113 after that and has failed to trouble the judge in six subsequent outings.

However, they have been in contests ranging from class 2 to class 4 and he did shaped well two starts back at Musselburgh on good-to-soft ground when fourth of 15 to Judtice Knight in a class 4 off 104 when losing third close home.

Tim Rocco failed to back that up last time out when last of five at Leicester, but the ground was bottonless that day and totally against him.

He now gets his ideal underfoot conditions and is able to race off a career-low mark of just 100 now dropped into class 5 company for the first time.

It makes him a big player at the weights in this on the pick of his form for a yard that has a 28 per cent strike rates at the venue in the last 12 months – two winners and one placed from just seven runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tim Rocco (8/1 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)