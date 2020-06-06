Well-weighted Exec Chef looks tasty at Newmarket

Having fallen in the weights, I think Exec Chef is worth a wager in the 4.10 at Newmarket today,

This Jim Boyle trained five-year-old did well in 2018 when winning three times, with the last off those successes coming off a rating of 86.

Although he failed to get his head in front last season, Exec Chef did post some solid efforts in defeat – including first time up when a fine 1/2 length second of 16 to Petrus in thye Spring Mile at Doncaster off 90.

He also ran well when runner-up at Chelmsford off 95 and a two length fourth pf 10 to Jazeel at Sandown off 98.

Exec Chef is now able to race off a reduced rating of 88 – just 2lb higher than when last successful – and that makes him look weightef to run a huge race in this on the pick of his form.

He has good record over the 1m trip having won twice and been placed on three pccasions from eight starts over it and the services of Pat Cosgarve in the saddle who has pertnered him to all three of his acreer successes.

Exec Chef has also gone well fresh in the past, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Exec Chef (11/2 William Hill, Unibet – BOG, paying 4 places)