Makanah makes plenty of appeal in Newmarket opener

In the 5f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s 2000 Guineas card at Newmarket (1.15), Makanah looks to have lots going for him and makes plenty of appeal at 8/1.

Trained by Julie Camacho, this six-year-old won first time-up last season at Thirsk of 80 and went in again two starts later at Musselburgh off 89 by 2 1/4 lengths.

Makanah then disappointed at Newcastle, but following a break finished a fine staying on 1/4 length fourth of 22 to Dakota Gold at York off 96 when losing vital ground after dwelling at the start.

He then backed that up with a solid two length seventh of 22 to Oxted in the Portland at Doncaster off 97 and the winner, from whom he was receiving 3lb, impressively landed a Group 3 at this venue yesterday off a rating of 109.

That form reads well in relation to this and Makanah is able to race in it off 1lb lower (96).

To me that mark look exploitable and he has his odeal trip and ground – plus the services of Paul Mulrennan in the sadle who is two from four on him.

Makanahalso has a good record fresh and this race should be run to suit, so there is nothing not to like about his profile for this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Makanah (8/1 generally availble – use BOG firms paying 4 places)