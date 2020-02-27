Well-weighted Gallipoli worth a wager at 7/1

Now dropped back down in grade having become well-treated, Gallipoli makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 4.45 at Newcastle today.

This Richard Fahey trained seven-year-old was last successful in a class 4 at Chelmsford back in October 2018 when scoring by 1/2 a length off a mark of 86.

He went on to post some solid efforts last year, including over this course and distance when a 3/4 lengtn second of nine to Keyser Soze in a class 2 off 90.

Gallipoli alsorna well when a 3/4 length runner-up to Cardsharp in the same grade at Lingfield off 91 and when fourth to Goring at that vanue off 92.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 82 and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perpsective in this class 4 affair.

Gallipoli has a 50 per cenet strike rate in the grade – having won two of his four stqrts in it – and comes into the race on the back of a solid 1 3/4 length third to Young Fire in a class 3 at Wolverhampton.

That run, his second back after a break, suggested his time was near. So, if building on it, Gallipoli looks a huge player in this now refitted with the visor.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Gallipoli (7/1 bet365 – BOG)