Carnwennan holds crystal clear claims at Newcastle

Carnwennan ran very well when runner-up last time out, so off just a pound higher looks to hold rock solid claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 3.40 at Newcastle today.

This Charlie Fellowes trained five-year-old improced throughout last season, rattling up a hat-trick in May/June.

In the last of those successes over this course and distance, Carnwennan stayed on strongly to easily beat Rare Groove by 3 1/2 lengths in the 15-runner class 2 Northumberland Plate consolation race off a mark of 87.

He went on to round off the campaign with a solid three length fifth of 17 to Eddystone Rock in another competitive class 2 off 94 – his current rating.

The form of those races sets a clear standard in this class 2, which is a very weak one for the grade in my eyes.

Carnwennan comes into it having found All Yours just a neck too strong at Kempton 26 days ago on what was his secodn start back from a break off a rating of 93.

He shoudl now be spot on to do himself justice, and a 1lb rise looks more than fair.

The yard also has a healthty strike rate of 22 per cent with its runners at the venue in the last 12 months, and this looks a great opportunity for Carnwennan to enhance it.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Carnwennan (9/4 generally available – use BOG firms)