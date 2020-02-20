Well-weighted George has an Excellent chance at Chelmsford

The well-weighted Excellent George is of major inetrest in the 6.00 at Chelmsford today now stepped back up in trip at a track he runs well.

This Stuart Williams trained eight-year-old has a strike rate of just under 43 per cent over course and distance having won three times and been placed once in seven starts over it.

His last success canme in August of 2018at Newmarket in a class 4 when scoring off 84 and he went on to finish a solid second in a class 3 here off 85.

Prior to that his previous twp successes had come in class 4 affairs over course and distance of 79 and and 82.

Excellent George has also posted a number of solid efforts this year, finishing runner-up on three occasions of 78 an 79 (twice including over CD).

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 72 having shaped better than the bare result over 5f here last time out when third having half reared as the stalls opened before finishing off the race well.

It gives him leading claims from a handicapping perpsective on the pick of his form now back up to 6f – a trip that he has notched fuur of his six career successes.

Excellent George has also won twice and been placed on two occasions from five starts in the grade, so has more going for him tha his odds would suggest and thus rates the standout bet of the day.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Excellent George (7/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)