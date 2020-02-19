Midweek 5 Minutes with Hannah Louise

Today after the nation has been swept by Storms Ciara and Dennis we continue the devastation with our very own SPORT whirlwind Hannah Louise and here is what this sexy Tall Tattooed Babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Hannah Louise

Q2. Where are you from? Cheltenham

Q3. Age? 23

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Mostly traditional, probably 20+ hours

Q5. Any piercings? Just my belly, ears and under my tongue

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I got started through an agency to begin with

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Been in the business now 3 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Previous Projects would include catwalk shows in Canada for popular hair brands

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? More shoots, some destination shoots in the summer

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Fav music is Hip Hop and R ‘n’ B. I listen to Drake the most.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? No hobbies, just work lol

Q12. Are you into video games? Not into video games, only GTA

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Favourite sports is obviously football, and I support Arsenal🙈

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Fav movie is anything with Johnny Depp in.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Fav meal is PIZZA duh

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Stella Artios (lol I know)

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? No 1 inspo in my life is my Dad.

Q18. Measurements? 6ft, 34 C boobs, 38 hips 35 waist

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a forest

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F*****kkkkk😈

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? No interesting facts, other than I’m Canadian.

Q23. Social media? Insta: @hannahpeeters Twitter: @onlyfanshannah