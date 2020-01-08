Well-weighted Glen Shiel appeals now down in grade

Glen Shiel looks nicely treated and worth siding with in the 1.30 at Newcastle today now dropped in class and trip.

This six-year-old won twice in France when trained by Andrre Fabre. in the seconnd of thsoe he landed a Listed contest over 1m at Chantilly where he had the now 113-rated Cape Byron 1 1/2 lengths behind in third.

He moved to join Auchoe Warson last September and ran well on his second start for his new handler when a four lenth second of nine to Alemaratalyoum in a class 2 contest over 1m at Goodwood off a mark 100.

He backed that up with a fine four length fourth of 20 to Escobar in the class 2 Balmoral Handicap over 1m at Ascot off the same rating and is now able to race off 4lb lower.

Glen Shiel also comes into the race having shaped a bit better than the bare result last time out in a class 2 over 1m 2f at Lingfield when a 3 3/4 lenth eight of 11 to Victory Bond where he raced keenly and led until getting headed just inside the final furlong.

He now drops ino class 3 company for the first time and that makes him a big player at the weights – especially on his run in the ultra-competitive Balmoral.

The drop back to 7f, over which Glen Shiel is 1-1 having won over it on debut, also promises to suit.

If able to dominate, I think he could prove a tough nut to peg back and crack in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Glen Shiel (4/1 generally available)