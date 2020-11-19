Well-weighted I’dliketheoption worth siding with at 10s

In the 2m 1f handicap chase at Market Rasen today (2.33), I think I’dliketheoption looks too well-treated to ignore and worth chancing at 10/1.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained nine-year-old won at this venue in May of 2017 when landing a class 2 easing down by 3 1/2 lengths off a mark of 125.

He went on to score twice the following year in class 3 company off 122 and 125 before running well in his hat-trick bid when runner-up in a class 3 at Newton Abbot off 132.

I’dliketheoption has been lightly-raced since. He had just three starts last year and has failed to shine in three outings this season.

However, that has resulted in the handicapper cutting him plenty of slack and he is now able to race in this class 4 off a mark of just 112.

That is a career-low and makes I’dliketheoption a huge player at the weights if bouncing back to anything like his best in a grade in which he has won two of his six starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win I’dliketheoption (10/1 Unibet – BOG)