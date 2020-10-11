Well-weighted King’s Caper worth siding with at 13/2

Having been dropped 4lb, I think King’s Caper is well-treated on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 13/2 in the 1m 4f handicap at Goodwood today (4.25).

This Mark Johnston trained three-year-old did well as a juvenile when winning three times, including on soft ground at Ripon. He also ran well on testing going on his final start of the campaign at Newmarket when runner-up in a class 2 off 95.

Although yet to get his head in front in six starts this season, King’s Caper has posted some solid efforts in defeat.

They include when beaten a nose by Tuscan Grade in the Group 2 Italian Derby off an official rating of 102 and when a staying on 4 1/2 length sixth of 10 to Mambo Nights over this course and distance in a class 2 handicap off the mark.

He has also been far from disgraced in his last two starts inn decent class 2 contests at York and Newbury and is now able to race in this same grade affair off a reduced rating of 96.

It givs him major claims from a handicapping perspective and this is arguably the easiest test he has faced for some time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win King’s Caper (13/2 bet365 – BOG)