Mud-loving Alaadel holds major claims under Murphy

Having shaped nicely on his three starts this season and been eased further in the weights, Alaadel is a strong fancy at 11/2 to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap at Goodwood today (3.25).

This Stuart Williams trained is a course and distance having landed a class 3 handicap on soft ground back in October 2018.

His last success came in a class 2 optional claiming handicap at Haydock, again on soft ground, last September when scoring readily by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 89.

Alaadel went on to finish a solid sixth of 22 to Gulliver in a competitive class 2 at York off 94 and is now able to race off 88 – 1lb lower than when last victorious.

It make him a player at the weights in this class 3 and he comes into the race having caught the eye when keeping on nicely to finish a 4 1/4 length sixth of 10 to Barbill at Chester on seasonal reappearance in a class 2 before running well over course and distance when a 2 3/4 length fourth in the same grade off 91.

Alaadel also shaped much better than the bare result last time out when fifth at Kempton and goes well for Oisin Murphy.

With the ground also in his favour, Alaadel thus looks to have lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Alaadel (11/2 bet365 – BOG)