Well-weighted Rafiot worth a wager in Goodwood finale

Having posted an improved effort last time out and been eased further in the weights, Rafiot looks a fascinating contender in the 1m 1f amateur riders’ handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Goodwood (5.20).

This four-year-old made a winning debut over 1m 2f on soft ground in France when beating Richemont, a five-time winner since, by a neck.

Following two more starts he then joined Gary Moore and started life off in handicaps for his new handler in a class 3 amateur riders affair at Ascot off a mark of 83 where he clipped heels and unseated his rider four from home.

Rafiot then had a spell over hurdles and failed to shine in his his first two starts this season when reverting to the level.

However, there was much more to like about his run last time out at Salisbury in a class 5 amateur riders’ contest over 1m when keeping on under today’s rider Ellie Vaughan to finish a never nearer 6 3/4 length fourth of 12 to Mountain Rescue.

That was a step back in the right direction and having been dropped another 3ln, Rafiot is able to race in this off a mark of 65

It makes him look potentially well-treated, especially on his win lover Richemont who has won off a rating of 83, and the step back up in trip looks sure to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rafiot (15/2 Sky Bet – BOG)