Alaadel makes plenty of appeal under Murphy

Having shaped nicely on return to action last time out, Alaadel looks worth siding with in the 6f handicap at Goodwood today (2.25).

This Stuart Williams trained is 1-1 over course and distance having landed a class 3 handicap on soft ground back in October 2018.

His last success came in a class 2 optional claiming handicap ay Haydock, again on soft ground, last September when scoring readily by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 89.

Alaadel went on to finish a solid sixth of 22 to Gulliver in a competitive class 2 at York off 94 and is now able to race off 91 – just 2lb higher than when last victorious.

It make him a player at the weights in this class 2 and he comes into the race having caught the eye when keeping on nicely to finish a 4 1/4 length sixth of 10 to Barbill at Chester following 300 days on the sidelines.

Alaadel is entitled to come on bundles for that and his last win came second time up after a break.

Oisin Murphy, who partnered him to his aforementioned success here is also now reunited with him for the first time since.

With the ground also in his favour, Alaadel thus looks to have lots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Alaadel (11/2 Betfred, Boylesports – BOG)