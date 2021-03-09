Well-weighted Simply Loveleh worth siding with at 7s

Simply Loveleh looks potentially well-treated now switched back to the smaller obstacles and makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Newcastle today (3.50).

This Dan Skelton trained eight-year-old mare won twice over hurdles in 2019 with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 novice contest at Stratford where she scored easily by 4 1/2 lengths off an official rating of 116.

Simply Loveleh was allotted an opening handicap mark of 121 on the back of that and failed to live up to expectations in her next two starts.

She then had her attention switched to chasing last summer and come good at the third time of asking at Uttoxeter when staying on strongly to prevail by four lengths in a class 4 off 105.

Things haven’t gone to plan in three subsequent starts, but Simply Loveleh now goes back hurdling off 108 and that makes her look well weighted in this class 4 affair on the pick of her form.

The stable is also in red-hot form at present and has a strike rate of just under 30 per cent with it’s runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

Underfoot conditions are also in Simply Loveleh’s favour, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Simply Loveleh (7/1 Unibet, 888sport – BOG)