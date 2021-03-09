Broadway Joe fancied to follow-up at Newcastle

Having landed a gamble in good style last time out, I think Broadway Joe is capable of defying a rise in the weights to follow-up in the 2m 4f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Newcastle (2.50).

That came at Musselburgh on his second start back from a break and undergoing wind surgery where the Neil Alexander trained seven-year-old beat Bullion Boss by 1 3/4 lengths in a 14-runner class 5 affair off a mark of 91.

After being held-up at the rear by Grant Cockburn, Broadway Joe made stealthy headway approaching three out. He then squeezed through runners after the last to assert close home.

I thought he was value for more than the winning margin and the runner-up went into the race on the back of a success – so that gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade affair.

Broadway Joe has to race in it off 6lb higher, but his revised rating of 97 is still 4lb lower than initially opening handicap mark of 111.

He also has the potential to do better and this track should play to his strengths. So with Cockburn once again in the saddle, I think there is lots to like about his chances of going in again.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Broadway Joe (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)