WE’VE just added a British-title clash between veteran bareknuckle warriors to BKB 21

The show goes ahead on Saturday, July 3 at the Indigo at O2 Arena.

We’ve worked hard to keep BKB going during the lockdown and we will be so glad to see fans back at the venue for a show that’s topped by Dan Chapman defending his world flyweight title against Sean George.

We’ve just added a rematch between tough-as-old-boots cruiserweights Mickey Parker and Dave Thomas to the show.

They go toe to toe for the vacant British cruiserweight championship.

Mickey and Dave are big strong lads who tip the scales at around 15 stones – and never take a backward step.

Mickey has got ‘Soul of a Lion’ tattooed on his back and Dave says he fights because he loves it.

There’s history between them as well.

Parker and Thomas have fought before and neither was happy with the outcome.

Thomas was ruled out with a cut in the second round. He felt the wound was caused by Parker holding and hitting him, while Mickey thought the doctors saved Thomas from being knocked out.

The rematch has been pencilled in three times since then, but because of the coronavirus, they have had to wait to get their hands on each other again.

Mickey and Dave should both have huge support there on the night.

As we come out of lockdown, I know everyone is looking forward to having a good night out again and BKB 21 is going to be a great night out !

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown