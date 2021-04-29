Friday Tips: Aquadabra handicapped to strike at Chepstow

Having become dangerously well-treated, Aquadabra makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 5f handicap at Chepstow (4.30).

This Chris Mason trained six-year-old mare has a decent record over course and distance having won once and been placed twice in five starts.

She did really well in 2019 when winning three times- including here – off marks of 46, 51 and 55 before going on to finish runner-up off 57.

Aquadabra also posted a couple of decent efforts to make the frame last year, including when a neck second to Cool Strutter over course and distance off 57.

She now returns to action off a reduced rating of just 48 and that gives her major claims from a handicapping perspective if ready to roll following a 188 day break.

Thore Hammer Hansen also takes off another handy 3lb with his claim and if taking it into account Aqaudabra is now below her last three winning marks and simply too well-treated to ignore in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Aquadabra (6/1 William Hill)