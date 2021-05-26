Whatwouldyouknow the standout wager at Wolverhampton

Off his last winning mark at a venue he runs well, Whatwouldyouknow looks worth a wager at 9/2 in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (8.50)

This four-year-old has won four times and been placed on four occasions inn 15 starts at the track. Three of those successes have come over the trip of this.

The last came back in December where he scored a shade cosily in a class 6 by 1/2 a length off a mark 63 when in the care of Rae Guest.

Whatwouldyouknow got put up to 69 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in six subsequent outings, the last three of those for his new handler Nigel Tinkler.

However, all but the last of those have come in class 4 and 5 company and the assessor has cut him some slack as a result.

Whatwouldyouknow is now able to race off 63 again in this class 6, a grade in which he has a strike rate of 28.6 per cent.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective now partnered by Tom Marquand who has only had six rides for the yard – resulting in a win and two places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Whatwouldyouknow (9/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)