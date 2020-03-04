Whyte to face Povetkin May 2

WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte will make the first defence of his title against Russia’s Alexander Povetkin on May 2 at the Manchester Arena his promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has announced.

Brixton fighter Whyte is again waiting in the wings for that elusive WBC world heavyweight title shot once again after former champion Deontay Wilder lost the title to “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury who is not set to face Wilder once again in a THIRD FIGHT.

“This is a great fight, Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist, has loads of experience, he’s a former World Champion and he’s only lost to Joshua and Klitschko,” Whyte told DAILY SPORT BOXING. “He is still very dangerous, he gave AJ a lot of problems and then beat Hughie Fury. I am not overlooking him at all, he will come in shape, he’s tough and very well-schooled.

“You only have to look at his resume to see that he’s always been considered as one of the most fearsome punchers in the Heavyweight division with big KO wins over Huck, Charr, Takam, Wach and Price. He showed in Saudi Arabia that he still has a lot left in the tank and he is still very dangerous. I’ve got respect for him but I’m on to maximum violence, straight animal instinct.



“I want to be Heavyweight Champion of the World so anywhere in the world is my lion’s den. If you aspire to be World Champion, you should be able to fight anywhere. Manchester is a great city with great fight fans and I’m looking forward to going back there.”



“I am pleased to fight Whyte, it has long been discussed but didn’t happen for whatever reason,” said Povetkin. “Dillian is a good strong boxer and it will make for an interesting fight. I am not about big announcements, I am about winning in the ring, and on May 2nd people will see a spectacular fight.”

“This is a Heavyweight thriller and so important to the landscape of the division,” promoter Eddie Hearn said. “Dillian Whyte sits as Mandatory Challenger to Tyson Fury and while the wait is frustrating, Dillian continues to take high risk fights and that’s why he is such a fans’ favourite.

“The last time Dillian fought at this arena, we witnessed all time classic against Derek Chisora, We are planning a huge night in Manchester as Dillian Whyte continues to march towards a shot at the Heavyweight World Title.”