Smackwater Jack worth a wager at Wincanton

Smackwater Jack got no further then the first last time out, but looks worth another chance to cash-in on a drop back in class and get back to winning ways in the 4.10 at Wincanton today.

This Olly Muprhy trained six-year-old shpwed a useful level of form as a novice last season when winning once and posting a couple of solid efforts in defeat.

He ran a cracker on return to action at Aintree in October when finding only Same Cirucs a neck too strong an an 11-runner class 3 affair off a mark of 127 and backed that up with a fine 4 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Golan Fotune in a Listed handicap at Cheltenham off 131.

Smackwater Jack also wasn’t totally disgraced at the same vennue when seventh of 11 to Goodbye Dancer in a class 2, again of 131, when he would ideally have been suired by a stronger gallop.

He was then strongly fancied last time at Market Rasen when dropped into class 3 company off

his current mark of 130, but got badly hampered at the first which resulted in him hitting the deck.

Smartwater Jack was clearly distracted that day, so it’s no surprise to see connections turn him out quickly in the same grade off what looks an exploitable mark on the pick of his form.

Lewis Stones also takes off 7lb with his claim and the stable has been in good form of late and boasts a strike rate of just over 28.5 per cent with it’s runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Smackwater Jack (11/2 Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill)