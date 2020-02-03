Winds Of Fire weighted to strike on handicap debut

Winds Of Fire looks potentially well-treated on handicap debut in the 4.30 at Carlisle today and makes plenty of appeal at 7/2.

This six-year-old was a useful sort on the level when owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, winning twice and finishing third in a class 3 at Doncaster on his final start off a rating of 88.

He has shaped with stacks of promise in two starts after 374 days on the sidelines since joining Evan Williams.

In the first of those at Hereford, Wind’s Of Fire stayed on nicely to finish a 18 1/2 length third of 16 to Olly The Brave.

The winner is now rated 128, whilst the second home Perfect Predator finished runner-up last time out off 123.

Onthefrontfoot, who dinsihed just over a length behind the selection in fourth, was also rated 126 going into the contest.

Wind’s Of Fire has since posted a similar egfort at Ludlow when a 10 1/2 length third of 16 to teh 125-rated Garry Clermont under tender handling.

The fourth home that day Lough Har, who finished three lengths behind Winds Of Fire, has since runm well on handicap debut over fences when runner up of 110.

Wind’s Of Fire has been allotted an opening mark of 113 on the back of those efforts and that looks very ecploitable in my eyes judged on the form of those races and his flat ability.

Evans has also been among the winners of late and has an overall strike rate 22 per cent at the venue. In the last 12 mobtsh he has had just two runners at it – one of which won and the other came placed.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Winds Of Fire (7/2 Betfair, Paddy Power)