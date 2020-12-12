Windsor Avenue looks tasty in Caspian Caviar Gold Cup

In the 2m 4f Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham today (1.50), Windsor Avenue looks weighted to run a huge race following a highly promising return to action and makes plenty of appeal at 8/1.

This Brian Ellison trained seven-year-old developed into a very useful novice chaser last season when winning two of his four starts.

He comes into this on the back of a cracking run when a staying on 2 1/2 length second to Imperial Aura in the Listed 2m 4f Colin Parker Memorial at Carlisle off an official rating of 148.

Windsor Avenue stayed on strongly from the last to get second close home from the 152-rated Sam Brown and had Black Op – who was rated 150 going into the race – a further 1 3/4 lengths behind in fourth.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 4lb, has gone on to follow-up impressively in a Grade 2 at Ascot to be rated 163 – so that gives the form a very solid look.

It makes a opening handicap mark over fences of 148 for Windsor Avenue look lenient and he also has the services in the saddle of champion jockey Brian Hughes who has won six times and been placed twice in 10 starts on him.

Windsor Avenue also looks sure to strip fitter for that outing, his first following a wind-op, so makes plenty of each-way appeal with six places on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Windsor Avenue (8/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet – BOG, paying 6 places)