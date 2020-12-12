All over Aggy With It in Cheltenham finale

The progressive Aggy With It has form to her name which suggest she colkd have got in lightly and is the one to be on in the 2m 4f mares’ handicap hurdle that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Cheltenham (3.35).

This Dan Skelton trained six-year-old was a bumper winner who ran really well at Market Rasen back in September when a three length runner-up to Perfect Myth, from whom she was receiving 6lb, in an 11-runner mares’ novices’ hurdle.

The winner has gone on to score since and ran a fine race last time out when second to The White Mouse in a class 2 handicap at Wincanton off 136 when attempting to give Emma Lavelle’s charge 14lb.

The White Mouse has to give the selection 3lb here, so on that form Aggy With It looks the clear pick of the pair at the weights in my eyes.

Aggy With It is unbeaten in two starts since and score with plenty in hand last time out at Taunton when bearing the 120-rated Fitzroy by 3 1/2 lengths.

She now makes her handicap bow off just 127 and I think that could seriously underestimate her ability- especially given her upwardly mobile profile – so she is a strong fancy to land the hat-trick.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts Aggy With It (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)