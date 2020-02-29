Yalltari the Grimthorpe choice

The mud-loving Yalltari failed to live up to expectations last time out, but looks on a handy mark and worth another chance in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster today (3.35)

This Venetia Williams trained eight-year-old is lighty-raced sort who has won four of his 10 career starts.

After running well when runner-up on chasing debut at Chepstow first time up last season, Yallatari made all on soft ground at the same venue to give 10lb and a cosy 2 1/2 beating to Bob Mahler.

He then fell at the first when sent off favourite to follow-up at Exeter, before going on to round off the campaign with a cracking third to Mister Malarky in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Adcot off an official rating of 147.

Yalltari tracked the leaders unto taking up the running three from home and was chasing down the leader only to blunder at the final flight.

That error stopped him in his tracks, so it was to his credit that he only weakened late on the run-in to be beaten just over five lengths.

As Mister Malarkey won the valuable Grade 3 Betway handciap Chase at Kempton last time out, it gives the form a solid look.

Yalltari has had just one run thois season, when when snet off a heavily backed 100/30 favourite and traling in a distant eight of 10 to Regal Encore in a Listed class 1 handicap chase at Ascot.

That run was too bad to be true and Yalltari has since been dropped 1lb and is able to race in this far less competituve class 2 affair, a grade in which he is 1-1, off a revised rating of 144.

It makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form for a yard in decent nick.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Yalltari (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet – BOG)