York Saturday Tips: Citron Major an each-way play at 25/1

Having fallen in the weights, Citron Major looks worth an each-way wager at 25/1 in the 6f handicap at York on Saturday (16:10).

This Nigel Tinkler trained five-year-old is a course winner having landed an eight-runner class 3 contest over 7f last May off a mark of 86.

He went on to score again over 6f at Windsor three starts later when getting the better of Mokaatil by a head in a similar grade affair off 89.

Ckitron Major backed that up with a solid four length third of 17 to Dakota Gold in the class 2 Great St Wilfrid at Ripon off 90.

He is now able to race in this class 3 off a reduced rating of 83 – his lowest since May 2018.

It makes Citron Major a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form and although yet to trouble the judge in three starts this season he didn’t shape too badly at Doncaster last time out off 3lb higher when doing late work to finish a 4 3/4 length seventh of 13 to Wentworth Falls.

Rowan Scott, who rode him to his last success, also takes off a handy 3lb with her claim and Citron Major has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate over the trip having won three times and been placed on three occasions from 12 starts.

He is also a three-time winner in the grade, so if building on his latest effort I think has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Citron Major (25/1 bet365)